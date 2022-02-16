Traffic stop preceded Trenton police shooting of Burlington City man

TRENTON - A Burlington City man was shot four times by a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop here, a court record claims.

The shooting occurred after a police detective broke the driver's-side window of a car driven by Jajuan Henderson, and the 29-year-old allegedly struck two cars while attempting to leave the scene, says an account based on video from an officer's body-worn camera.

Henderson previously had refused to cooperate with police and at one point allegedly reached under the seats of his vehicle, says the account, which is in a probable cause statement for charges against him.

The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when four detectives with the Street Crimes Unit stopped Henderson's vehicle on the 500 block of Centre Street.

The statement identifies the officers only by their initials.

Henderson, who was alone in his vehicle, appeared to be using a cell phone at the time of the traffic stop, the statement says.

It says Henderson was unable to provide an ID, driver's license, registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle and that he refused to roll down his driver's window completely.

Henderson refused to exit his vehicle after being told he was going to be placed under arrest, the account continues.

It alleges Henderson reached "about the passenger's compartment, including below seats of the vehicle," and that a detective standing by the passenger's door "immediately ordered Henderson to 'stop reaching' under the back seat."

At that point, another detective tried to break the driver's window, succeeding after numerous attempts, in an effort to place Henderson under arrest, the account continues.

"Henderson started the vehicle, placed it in drive, and attempted to flee the scene," the statement alleges. It says Henderson struck vehicles that were parked in front of and behind his car "while officers remained in close proximity."

The account offers no details about the shooting, saying only that that Henderson "ultimately sustained four gunshot wounds during the investigation."

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

It said one detective shot Henderson, but all four officers were on administrative leave in the wake of the incident.

Henderson, a resident of the 500 block of Lawrence Street, was hospitalized in stable condition Monday, according to the prosecutor's office.

A representative of Henderson's family could not be reached for comment on the incident.

Henderson faces four charges of aggravated assault "by attempting to cause serious bodily injury" to officers standing near the car as it attempted to flee, the statement says.

He also is charged with individual counts of resisting arrest and obstruction.

The charges are only allegations, Henderson has not been convicted in connection with the case.

