Traffic stop results in drug arrest in Taylor

Jan. 12—A traffic stop late Wednesday led to the arrest of an Old Forge man on narcotics charges, borough police said Thursday.

Brandon Donald Morin, 28, 612 Oak St., was taken into custody after officers pulled him over just before midnight on North Main Avenue near Depot Street for driving erratically, police said.

During the stop, an officer spotted what appeared to be a brick of heroin packaged in wax papers in plain view in the vehicle's center console area and asked Morin about it, police said. Morin stated it wasn't heroin but fentanyl.

Officers later found the brick contained 40 packets of suspected fentanyl, police said.

Police charged Morin with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, along with other drug- and traffic-related offenses.

He was held after arraignment in Lackawanna County Prison on $20,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is 10 a.m. Jan. 19.

— DAVID SINGLETON