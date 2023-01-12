Traffic stop results in drug charges for local man

Jan. 12—A local man was arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Nijal Fitzpatrick, 28, of Somerset, was taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Detective Tan Hudson with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division observed a suspicious vehicle on South Main Street. Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, due to the information from the registration advising to verify proof of insurance.

While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Trent Massey arrived on the scene and deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a walk around the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon completion of the walk around, detectives conducted a search of the vehicle, which uncovered approximately one ounce of suspected marijuana, digital scales, and baggies, according to the sheriff's office.

It was also discovered the driver of the vehicle, Fitzpatrick, had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, according to the sheriff's office.

Fitzpatrick was arrested and charged with the following:

—Pulaski District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear;

—Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces), First Offense;

—Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess;

—Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, First Offense.

Fitzpatrick was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. While conducting a search at the jail, Deputy Jailer James Clark located a baggie containing a white substance, where Fitzpatrick was searched, according to the sheriff's office, which added that Detective Massey was notified and recovered the substance.

Detectives conducted a field test on the substance and discovered the substance was cocaine, according to the sheriff's office. Fitzpatrick was charged with the following additional charges:

—First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (> or = 4 grams cocaine);

—First-Degree Promoting Contraband.

The case remains under investigation by Detective Hudson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.

Sheriff Bobby Jones asks that if anyone has any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 606-679-8477. Those who call can remain anonymous, and also leave a tip online at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.