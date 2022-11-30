Traffic stop results in meth arrest

Nov. 30—A Carl Junction man stopped Monday night in Joplin for a license plate violation was charged with delivery of a controlled substance when a search of his person allegedly turned up 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Police Capt. William Davis said the officer conducting the stop called for a K-9 unit's assistance when drug paraphernalia was spotted in plain view inside the vehicle.

Davis said an alert by a drug-sniffing dog led to the discovery of three bags of meth in the alleged possession of Mark C. McDaniel, 63.