Traffic stop in Richmond leads to two arrests, seizure of 67 grams of meth

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Krystina A. Morris, 29, of Cambridge City, for an "equipment violation" near A and 12th streets.

A traffic stop early Sunday by Indiana State Police led to the arrest of a Cambridge City woman and a Richmond man, and seizure of more than 67 grams of meth, along with fentanyl, heroin and $941 in cash.

In speaking to Morris and a passenger in her vehicle — Gregory Joe Dobbs, 44, of Richmond — the trooper "recognized indicators of criminal activity," according to an ISP press release, and requested the assistance of a Richmond Police Department K-9 that indicated narcotics were in the vehicle.

In addition to the 67.7 grams of meth, investigators found seven grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin in the vehicle. Also recovered were drug paraphernalia and $941 in cash, according to the release.

Both Dobbs and Morris were preliminarily charged with dealing in meth, possession of meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Dobbs — already the target of a warrant stemming from a 2018 conviction for dealing in meth — was being held without bond Monday in the Wayne County jail.

According to court records, he has been twice convicted of dealing in meth, along with unlawful possession of a syringe, fraud, receiving stolen property and dealing in a sawed-off shotgun.

Morris was being held under a $30,000 bond.

She has been convicted of neglect of a dependent (four times), possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

