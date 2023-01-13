Traffic stop takes ugly turn

Jan. 12—A routine traffic stop late Sunday night took an ugly turn when it was alleged two brothers in the vehicle — stopped for speeding and failure to dim lights — exited the car and accosted deputies.

The incident occurred in the 7400 block of Hwy. 127 S. shortly before 10 p.m., according to Deputy Brandon Griffin's report.

Arrested and charged with assault on an officer and resisting arrest were Larry Day, 25, and Matthew Ryan Day, 27, of Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH.

Both were released on bond early the next morning.

Griffin wrote in his report he was on patrol when a vehicle approached from the opposite direction traveling at 68 mph in a 55 mph zone and that the driver had failed to dim headlights.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and was in the process of talking with the driver, identified as Angel Newport, 25, of Hwy. 127 S., when a second woman exited the vehicle and asked, "What is going on?"

A verbal confrontation then took place between Griffin and the two women, according to the report, which led to Griffin attempting to detain the driver.

At that point, one of the men exited the vehicle and was intercepted by Reserve Deputy Rex Ogle.

A second man left the vehicle and a fracas between the officers and the two men took place.

Multiple units from the sheriff's office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Crossville Police Department then responded to assist the county officers and to restore order.

No one reported injuries during the melee.

The two men were taken to the Justice Center and processed at the county jail. Newport was cited for speeding and released at the scene.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com