Traffic stop for tinted windows leads to drug and gun charges, police say

A traffic stop in North Memphis turned into a man being arrested for drug and gun charges.

On Mar. 24, MPD pulled over a Nissan Maxima with a drive-out tag covered with tinted license plate cover and windows.

When officers approached the vehicle, the odor of raw marijuana was coming from the interior, police said.

Driver Shatara Grant told officers she was smoking before being stopped.

Grant and passenger Davante Middleton were removed from the vehicle.

The windows of the car were tinted beyond the legal limit, police said.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a bag containing several small bags of marijuana and a handgun.

The bag was on the floor where Middleton was seated, police said.

Police also said a check of Middleton showed he was a convicted felon.

Shatara Grant, 24-years-old, was issued a traffic citation for Improper Display and Tinted Windows.

Davante Middleton, 28-years-old, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

