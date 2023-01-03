How a traffic stop took down an alleged Bucks County ghost gun 'empire'

The way that law enforcement officials describe him, Russell Byron Norton ran a one-man illegal gun manufacturing “empire” out of his Bristol Township auto business and Bensalem home.

His biggest customers were two convicted felons who authorities allege operated one of the largest drug and gun trafficking organizations in Bucks County’s recent history, according to authorities.

Bucks authorities allege the 32-year-old Norton was such a prolific gun manufacturer that he is facing more criminal charges for illegal firearm sales and possession than anyone in recent county history.

Norton was arrested and charged with 93 felony counts involving illegal firearms sales and corrupt organizations for his role in the so-called Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization. He is incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of 10% of $5 million bail. No lawyer was listed as representing him on Tuesday.

Bucks County Detectives identified Russell Norton, of Bensalem, as a ghost gun manufacturer and firearm seller for the Pentz Drug and Gun Distribution Organization.

His arrest last month followed the June arrest of Nicholas Pentz, 29, of Bristol Township, and Brandon Monachelli, 24, of Bensalem, following a year-long multiple-prong investigation led by the Bucks County Drug Strike Force Team. Both men are awaiting trial in Bucks County on 23 felony counts each.

Authorities allege that Pentz and Monachelli were the leaders of the organization, a main supplier of methamphetamines, and so called “ghost guns” in and around Bucks County. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that are assembled from various pieces, often through DIY kits.

Norton allegedly was a main gun manufacturer for the organization. He built the firearms, including AK-47- and AR-15-style rifles and Glock handguns, with obliterated serial numbers making them untraceable in a business he owns in the 5300 block of Emilie Road.

Like his alleged main customers, Pentz and Monachelli, Norton is a convicted felon, a status that makes him unable to legally own a handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

But it didn’t stop him from selling the illegally purchased handguns with obliterated serial numbers and modified firearms from anyone who had the money, according to the affidavit.

Norton identified photos shown to him of guns purchased in the investigation and identified them as ones he built and sold, according to court documents.

He told investigators that he knew it was wrong to build and sell guns to known convicted felons, but the process only took about one day and made him $300 in profit for each gun.

A yearlong investigation resulted in the Dec. 22, 2022 arrest of Russell Norton, 32, of Bensalem, in what Bucks County authorities are calling the largest illegal firearms sale and possession case in recent county history.

Following his arrest Norton admitted to buying handguns purchased by third parties for someone unable to legally own a handgun, and removing their serial numbers effectively making them unable to be traced back to the purchaser, the affidavit said.

Norton admitted to buying a $1,500 switch, which is used to change a gun to be fully automatic, but he destroyed it after Pentz and Monachelli were arrested in June.

Norton was wanted on an active felony criminal warrant out of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, when authorities pulled him over in a traffic stop on Dec. 22. During a search of his vehicle, police found 12 bags of suspected fentanyl/heroin.

In subsequent searches of his home, detectives removed13 firearms, which included a “ghost gun” handgun, two AR-15 type “ghost guns” and 10 other manufactured and a large amount of ammunition.

Authorities allegedly found 18 firearms in various stages of manufacturing and one completed firearm while executing a search warrant at his business.

They also seized items used to build “ghost” firearms including a 3D printer, milling machine, grinder and drill press and gun parts including triggers, barrels, assemblies, slides, firing pins and bolt carriers.

