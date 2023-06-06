Traffic stop after truck rolls through stop sign ends in felony drug, weapons charges

A man and woman were arrested following a traffic stop in Hall County after deputies discovered drugs and guns in their vehicle.

On Sunday, June 4, at around 10 p.m., deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a pickup truck after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Home Place Road and Skitts Mountain Drive near Callus Mill Road.

Inside the truck were the driver, Nathaniel Redd, 46, and a passenger, Angelia Simmons, 48.

Deputies smelled the odor of alcohol and obtained consent from Redd to search his truck.

Deputies said the search resulted in the seizure of two THC pens, THC wax, approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, and an open container of alcohol.

Redd was charged with the following felonies: two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He also faces the following misdemeanor charges: stop sign violation, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and DUI.

Simmons was charged with two felonies: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They were booked into the Hall County Jail where they both remain.

