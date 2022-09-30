Traffic stop turns into major drug bust on Coweta highway
What deputies in Coweta County thought would be just another traffic stop became a major drug bust after they found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and more inside the car.
Deputies say they were pulling over a car on I-85 just before 12:30 p.m. last week for not staying in his lanes and having a suspended driver’s license.
When a deputy was walking up to the car, he could smell marijuana. The driver, 42-year-old Lavar Kirkland, told the deputy that he had just “put a blunt out” and had marijuana. He was then arrested.
Body camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the deputy searching his car and finding bags of drugs, as well as Lipton tea canisters filled with drugs. Deputies also found a refrigerated cooler in the backseat of the car. It is unclear what was inside.
By the end of the deputy’s search of the car, they had found:
55.57 grams of methamphetamine
118.69 grams of cocaine
3 grams of fenatnyl
4.67 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl
19 grams of oxycodone
Deputies also found nearly $15,000 in cash on Kirkland’s person.
Kirkland is now facing a laundry list of drug and gun charges, including:
Trafficking cocaine
Trafficking methamphetamine
Trafficking ecstasy
Possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute
Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
Possession of a schedule IV narcotic
Possession of drug-related paraphernalia
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Failure to maintain lane
Driving with a suspended license
He is currently being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond.
