Traffic stop by Tuscaloosa police ends in passenger's shooting death

A traffic stop by Tuscaloosa police Wednesday afternoon resulted in the shooting death of a passenger.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the fatal shooting occurred around 12:05 p.m., when two Tuscaloosa police officers initiated a traffic stop as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Taylor said the driver of the vehicle pulled over on James I. Harrison Parkway near Hargrove Road and shots were fired during the interaction, resulting in the death of a passenger.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a multi-agency task force, is conducting the investigation and no further information was made available.

