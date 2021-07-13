Traffic stop video released of Minnesota Rep. John Thompson's alleged racial profiling

Jessie Van Berkel, Star Tribune
·4 min read

St. Paul police released body camera footage Tuesday of a traffic stop of Rep. John Thompson earlier this month, during which the state legislator — who has been pushing at the Capitol to end such low-level stops — told the officer that he was pulled over for "driving while Black."

The Democrat, who represents part of St. Paul's East Side, has faced sharp scrutiny related to the traffic stop on July 4 and the subsequent discovery that he has had a Wisconsin driver's license for years.

In the 16-minute body camera video, an officer pulled Thompson over and asked him why he was in such a hurry. Thompson said he didn't think he was driving fast, adding that he's a state representative in the district.

"With a Wisconsin license?" the officer asked.

"Yes, with a Wisconsin license. I'm state Representative John Thompson," he replied.

After asking for Thompson's license and proof of insurance, the officer takes the license to his squad car. He returns to Thompson's car and tells him he's "suspended in Minnesota." Thompson replies, "no," but the officer tells him that's what his computer said.

Thompson asked why he was pulled over, and the officer said it was because he didn't have a front license plate and "the way you took off."

"I'm too old to run from the police, you profiled me because you looked me dead in the face and I got a ticket for driving while Black," Thompson replied. "You pulled me over because you saw a Black face in this car, brother, and there's no way in hell that I'm taking off with you behind me."

The officer denied profiling Thompson.

"What you're doing is wrong to Black men, and you need to stop that. Thank you so much but this ticket means nothing to me," Thompson said shortly before driving away.

Thompson got involved in politics after police fatally shot his friend Philando Castile in Falcon Heights five years ago during a traffic stop. He took office this year aiming to address policing and systemic racism. He and other House Democrats made a failed attempt this session to end traffic stops for low-level traffic or equipment violations, which he said disproportionately target people who are not white.

However, Thompson's response to his traffic stop has drawn criticism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, including Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin, who said he was "disappointed" by Thompson's actions, and that no one is above the law.

The situation escalated Tuesday, as the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association requested that the Wisconsin attorney general investigate Thompson for repeatedly getting a Wisconsin driver's license while living in Minnesota, saying he "defrauded Wisconsin." And Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer asked Secretary of State Steve Simon to explain his process for verifying Thompson's residency when he was running for office last year.

"Minnesotans have a right to know what the Secretary of State did to determine Representative Thompson was eligible to seek office in House District 67A," Kiffmeyer said in a statement. "The public normally is able to view candidate filings to hold them accountable for living where they are running. In the absence of a public filing, it's important to know what, if any steps, the Secretary of State took to ensure a candidate using narrow privacy protections actually lived in the district they are required to live in."

Meanwhile, a jury trial began Tuesday over a 2019 clash between Thompson and police, related to an incident when he was trying to visit a family friend in the hospital. Thompson faces a charge of obstructing the legal process after he got in an argument with law enforcement over their treatment of the family and friends of a patient at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to court documents. When approached for comment at the courthouse Tuesday, Thompson, who was on the phone, waved away a Star Tribune reporter.

"He did nothing to obstruct the police officers. He was arguing with them about how they were treating people there," Thompson's attorney Jordan Kushner said, noting that there was "a large group of African American visitors who were concerned about a loved one."

He said Thompson and others at the hospital believe they were deemed "a threat to the security of the hospital" because they were African American. Kushner said Thompson speaks up about what is happening, and while he's not always the most careful about it, he is acting within his rights.

"He encounters a lot of hostility, I think, because he's a working-class Black man … who doesn't hesitate to speak up against law enforcement abuse," Kushner said.

Staff writer Alex Chhith contributed to this report.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

    Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.

  • Judge tosses Roy Moore's lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview

    A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit targeting comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed after Moore complained he was tricked into an interview that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him. Judge John Cronan wrote that Moore signed a clear disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance.

  • US regulators criticize Buffett's failed $1.3B pipeline deal

    Federal regulators say Berkshire Hathaway's $1.3 billion deal to buy a natural gas pipeline from Dominion Energy that fell apart this week should have never been attempted because a similar deal drew strong opposition in the past. The acting director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition, Holly Vedova, said Tuesday that the companies involved should have known that the deal was unlikely to get approved because the agency previously opposed a similar combination involving Dominion’s Questar pipeline and Berkshire’s Kern River pipeline. “Given our prior action, and the even closer competition that developed between the pipelines since then, this is representative of the type of transaction that should not make it out of the boardroom.”

  • Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 72

    The death toll from rioting in South Africa rose to 72 on Tuesday, amid unrest over the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, AP reports.Driving the news: Many of the deaths in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal occurred from stampedes as people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, officials told AP. Police are also investigating deaths caused by shootings and explosions from attempts to break into ATM machines.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Idaho man sentenced to years in prison for sexually abusing child in Canyon County

    Steven Bennett, of Caldwell, was found guilty at trial in April.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Federal court rules against ban on handgun purchases for adults under 21

    A federal court ruled on Tuesday that the United States's ban on handguns for adults under the age of 21 is unconstitutional.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • 'You Just Feel Like Nothing': California to Pay Sterilization Victims

    Leonard Bisel was 15 when the state of California decided that he should not have children, threatening to lock him up and force him to do hard labor if he did not submit to sterilization. In the middle of his operation, recalled Bisel, now 88, he woke up. “It was really painful,” he said, “and the doctor told me to shut up.” Under the influence of a movement known as eugenics, whose supporters believed that those with physical disabilities, psychiatric disorders and other conditions were “genet

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

    A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.