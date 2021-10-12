Traffic stop of Westchester woman uncovers stash of 21 bogus COVID vaccine cards

A Westchester County woman was arraigned Tuesday on felony forgery charges after a traffic stop for a bogus license plate tag led to the discovery of 21 fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards, authorities said.

Diana Finlay, 53, was charged in Harrison Town Court with five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument nearly three weeks after she was pulled over when sharp-eyed police spied the phony plate, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

The Mount Vernon woman was driving through Harrison around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 23. Once she was placed under arrest for the bogus license tag, police found the 21 fake vaccine cards along with another three forged temporary registration tags, prosecutors said.

“The district attorney’s office will vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who is found purchasing, possessing, processing, making or selling forged vaccination cards,” said Rocah. “The health and safety of the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate conduct that puts individuals at increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19.”

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted. The minimum penalty is probation without jail time. Finlay is due back in court for a Dec. 7 appearance.

The arrest was the latest bust as the state cracks down on people dealing in phony vaccine cards.

Earlier this month, an upstate man was arrested on the same charge by New York State Police after his company reported his alleged use of a forged vaccine card.

And in late August, the Manhattan district attorney’s office filed charges against 15 women in a bogus vaccination card conspiracy. One of the suspects allegedly sold roughly 250 phony vaccine cards using an online alias, AntiVaxMomma, and worked with another suspect to fraudulently enter at least 10 people’s names in the state Immunization Information System database. The other 13 defendant were accused of buying the fake IDs, authorities said.