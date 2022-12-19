Traffic stop yields drugs, Johnstown police say

Dec. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop and search yielded bags of marijuana and crack cocaine, police said Monday.

Johnstown Police said Samier Jones Becoat, 29, was traveling in a Hyundai wagon that failed to come to a halt for stop signs and was missing a brake light.

Police said they found a bag of suspected marijuana and crack cocaine that was "packaged for distribution" in the pockets of Becoat's hooded sweatshirt.

The driver of the vehicle also handed over a baggie of suspected marijuana, police said.