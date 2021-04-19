Traffic stops lead to separate Amory meth arrests

Apr. 19—Two women are facing methamphetamine charges following separate traffic stops made by the Amory Police Department.

According to an APD press release, Courtney P. Harper, 38, of Smithville was pulled over by officers April 13 for active warrants and found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.

Lindsey A. Drummond, 31, of Baldwyn was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance April 17 following a traffic stop.

As of Monday morning, both suspects were being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting bond to be set in Monroe County Justice Court.