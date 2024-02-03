Traffic stops leads to multiple arrests after ghost gun found

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Multiple people, including two juveniles, were arrested Friday after a ghost gun was found during a traffic stop in San Marcos, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the San Marcos Station conducted a traffic stop shortly before 4 p.m. in the 200 block of San Marcos Boulevard due to a speeding violation.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, Gabriel Perezruiz, 20, and his four passengers: Gabriel Guzman, 20, Christian Fernandez, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile and a 17-year-old juvenile.

During the traffic stop, authorities said a handgun was seen on the rear floorboard of the vehicle. This led deputies to detain all occupants of the vehicle. Upon investigation, it was discovered the handgun was an un-serialized ghost gun.

They were all arrested for various weapons charges at that time, SDSO confirmed. The three adults were booked into Vista Detention Facility and are currently in custody on $82,000 bail. The two juveniles were booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the San Marcos Station at (760) 510-5261.

