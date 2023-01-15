Traffic stops net drug arrests

Jan. 14—Two traffic stops this week resulted in two drug arrests, Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark said in Great Bend Police in Great Bend Police Department news releases.

—First, at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the GBPD initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stone Street for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, officers were advised the driver, identified as Ronelle Delaurentis, 52 of Great Bend, has a suspended driver's license and a warrant out of Barton County.

She was detained and K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff, where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. While searching the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.

Delaurentis was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, driving while suspended, and was served her warrant out of Barton County. She was transported to the Barton County Jail where she was booked in lieu of bond.

—Then, at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday GBPD officers stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of Morton Street, for a traffic infraction. During the stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free air sniff, where she alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

While searching the vehicle, officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside. The Driver of the vehicle, Katherine Butler, 39, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and no proof of current insurance. She was transported to the Barton County Jail where she was booked in lieu of bond.

