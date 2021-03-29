Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

  • Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal
  • Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal
  • Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal
  • A view shows the refloated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal
  • Giant container ship in Suez Canal
  • A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal
  • FILE PHOTO: Ships and boats are seen at the entrance of Suez Canal, which was blocked by stranded container ship Ever Given that ran aground
  • A view shows the partially re-floated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal
  • Ships are seen at the entrance of Suez Canal, which was blocked by stranded container ship Ever Given that ran aground
  • A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal
1 / 10

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal
Yusri Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Aidan Lewis
·3 min read

By Yusri Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Aidan Lewis

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed on Monday after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, the canal authority said.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Live footage on a local television station showed the ship surrounded by tug boats moving slowly in the centre of the canal on Monday afternoon. The station, ExtraNews, said the ship was moving at a speed of 1.5 knots.

"Admiral Osama Rabie, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), announces the resumption of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal after the Authority successfully rescues and floats the giant Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN," a statement from the SCA said.

"She's free," an official involved in the salvage operation said.

After dredging and excavation work over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage had succeeded in partially refloating the ship earlier on Monday using tug boats.

"The time pressure to complete this operation was evident and unprecedented," said Peter Berdowski, CEO of Smit Salvage owner Boskalis after the Ever Given was refloated.

The company said approximately 30,000 cubic metres of sand was dredged to refloat the 224,000-ton container ship and a total of 11 tugs and two powerful sea tugs were used to pull the ship off.

Evergreen Line, which is leasing the Ever Given, confirmed the ship had been successfully refloated and said it would be repositioned in a lake that sits between two sections of the canal and inspected for seaworthiness.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the technical managers of the container ship, said there were no reports of pollution or cargo damage, and initial reports ruled out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding.

QUEUE

At least 369 vessels are waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, the SCA's Rabie said.

The authority said earlier it would be able to accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given was freed. "We will not waste one second," Rabie told Egyptian state television.

He said it could take up to three days to clear the backlog, and a canal source said more than 100 ships would be able to enter the channel daily. Shipping group Maersk said the knock-on disruptions to global shipping could take weeks or months to unravel.

(Graphic: Ever Given contained vessel refloated, but massive ship jam remains at Suez Canal - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/azgvodeoqpd/EverGivenJamMarch29.png)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who had not publicly commented on the blockage, said Egypt had ended the crisis and assured resumption of trade through the canal.

Oil prices were more than 1 percent lower at $63.85 a barrel after the ship was refloated. Shares of Taiwan-listed Evergreen Marine Corp - the vessel's lessor - closed 1.75% higher after the ship was partially refloated earlier on Monday.

About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is an important source of foreign currency revenue for Egypt. The stoppage was costing the canal $14-15 million a day.

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

Maersk was among shippers rerouting cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Nadine Awadalla and Aidan Lewis; Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy, Momen Saeed Atallah and Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo, Florence Tan in Singapore, Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam and Akshay Lodaya; Writing by Lincoln Feast and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Richard Pullin, Timothy Heritage, William Maclean and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal: Efforts to free ship continue as preparations are made to remove cargo

    The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief, Osama Rabie, said on Saturday, that water had begun to run underneath the vessel.

  • Suez Canal: Giant container ship freed after blocking trade for six days

    Salvage teams succeed in freeing container ship that had held up 'tens of billions of dollars’ worth of global trade.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Watch the boats celebrate in the Suez Canal by honking their horns as the Ever Given container ship is finally freed

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially dislodged, starting to move

    The bow of the massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal was dislodged early Monday, and a dozen tugboats are now working to put it on course to port so the canal can start clearing the costly backlog of ships waiting to pass through. "It is good news," said Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. "We are not finished yet, but it has moved." The Ever Given is floatingpic.twitter.com/GNzlzaom8q — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 29, 2021 The 1,300-foot MV Ever Given wedged itself diagonally across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, blocking all traffic through the busy shipping route. At least 320 vessels are waiting to pass through from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean or vice versa, costing billions of dollars a day. Engineers have been working to clear the ship, digging the protruding bow out from the bank and vacuuming up sand from the bottom of the canal. They had been hopeful that high spring tides accompanying Sunday's full moon would aid the effort. Salvagers cleared the rudder late Friday, allowing the Ever Given's engines to start, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with intensive dredging efforts, the engineers trying to free the ship were waiting on specialized tugboats that arrived Sunday. It isn't clear how long it will take to clear the channel, which carries more than 10 percent of global shipping trade, or the backlog of ships. There are also concerns about the traffic jam disgorging into the Mediterranean, snarling European ports. Success in clearing the Ever Given will be a relief not just for its Japanese owner, Taiwan-based operator, and the global shipping industry, but also for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the Journal reports. Sisi launched a $8.5 billion expansion of the Suez Canal in 2015, painting it as a way to boost government revenues after the tumult of the Arab Spring. "But the changes didn't boost state revenues, and the Ever Given threatened to further disrupt canal income," the Journal said, adding that the canal is still an important source of foreign currency. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesNike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human bloodChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

  • On the move again! Crews free giant container ship blocking Suez Canal

    The Ever Given container ship, which has been stuck for nearly a week after running aground in the Suez Canal during high winds, has reportedly been freed from its resting place, according to the Associated Press. The ship was "successfully re-floated" as of Monday morning when the stern (rear) of the ship was freed, according the chairman of Egypt's canal authority, CBS News reported. Shortly after, with the help of high tide late Monday morning, the bow (front) of the ship was finally freed from the east bank of the Suez Canal. A northeastern wind may have also helped to push the ship away from land. The tracking map on Vesslefinder.com from early afternoon, local time, shows the Ever Given once again centered and moving in the Suez Canal. Satellite images from last week showed the 1,312-foot-long ship with its bow wedged into the eastern bank at a diagonal across the roughly 656-foot-wide Suez Canal, choking off a crucial maritime trade route in new satellite images released Friday by Maxar Images. The Ever Given, which is operated by the Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp., towered over several tug boats that lined its port side. Freeing the ship was a technical operation that took six days and several attempts. Ultimately, Mother Nature helped play a role in freeing the vessel. About 12% of world trade operates through the canal, but concerns are growing over the impact the maritime traffic jam could have on the cost of goods. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Workers raced against the clock to fully free the ship in an endeavor that is costing the world economy an estimated $400 million in delayed goods for every hour the waterway was blocked, according to shipping data and news company Lloyd's List. The London-based shipping news journal estimated that the value of cargo goods passing through the canal every day to be roughly around $9.7 billion -- westbound traffic valued at $5.1 billion daily and eastbound traffic valued at $4.5 billion daily. The vessel first became stuck on Tuesday, March 23, on its way from China to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it reportedly ran aground amid a severe dust storm that caused high winds and poor visibility in the canal. The job of dislodging the ship fell to SMIT Salvage BV, one of the largest salvage companies in the world that provides marine emergency response, wreck removal operations and environmental care services. AccuWeather Meteorologist John Gresiak said dry and mostly clear weather could be expected in the area over into Tuesday. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • After 6 Days Stuck in the Suez Canal, the Ever Given Is Finally Free

    Salvage crews finally dislodged the massive cargo ship with some help from high tides.

  • J.Lo Dances to Drake in a Yellow Bikini in the Dominican Republic

    "Cheers to the weekend," wrote the star on Instagram.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it could also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV.

  • Crews manage to move cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal 30 yards

    Crews managed to move the cargo ship, Ever Given, 30 yards. The ship has been blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for 6 days.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Sun is out, trucks are ready to race

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • The backlog at the Suez Canal stood at around 400 ships when the Ever Given was freed, and could take a week to clear

    The Ever Given was stuck across the Suez Canal since last Tuesday. Even though it's now free, it's not clear when other ships will be through.

  • Alaska heli-skiing crash kills 5 people, including Czech Republic's richest man

    Only one person survived the crash involving a heli-ski trip on Saturday about 50 miles east of Anchorage, Alaska.

  • Mexico leader descries beer, milk production in arid areas

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is railing against the production of beer and milk in areas where there isn’t enough water. López Obrador cancelled plans for a huge brewery on Mexico’s northern border last year, and on Sunday he questioned the whole idea of producing beer for export. Mexico has the largest beer export sector in the world, with about $4.6 billion worth exported annually, largely to the United States.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Israel's president to pick candidate next week to try to form a government

    Israel's president will begin consultations with political parties next Monday on their preferred candidate to try to form a government, a spokesman said, after a fourth election in two years ended in another stalemate. After hearing the parties' recommendations, President Reuven Rivlin will assign the coalition-building task to one of the candidates by April 7, a spokesman said. A final tally from the March 23 election showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and kindred factions in control of 52 seats in the 120-member parliament.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge

    Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive Holi celebrations Monday despite many Indian states restricting gatherings to try to contain a coronavirus resurgence rippling across the country. Holi marks the advent of spring and is widely celebrated throughout Hindu-majority India. Most years, millions of people throw colored powder at each other in outdoor celebrations.

  • Philippines sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases as tight curbs return to capital

    The Philippine passed the 10,000 mark for new daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Monday and put its capital region back on one of its toughest levels of lockdown, to try to tackle a spike in cases that is testing its healthcare capacity. Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest tier in its containment protocols, for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling its epidemic. Health authorities blame the spike on poor public compliance with prevention measures and the presence of new and more transmissible coronavirus variants in the capital region, which accounts for about a third of economic activity.