Is Traffic Technologies (ASX:TTI) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Traffic Technologies Limited (ASX:TTI) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Traffic Technologies's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Traffic Technologies had AU$13.7m of debt in December 2018, down from AU$22.4m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$5.45m, its net debt is less, at about AU$8.23m.

How Healthy Is Traffic Technologies's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Traffic Technologies had liabilities of AU$11.2m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$14.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$5.45m as well as receivables valued at AU$8.58m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$11.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of AU$9.16m, we think shareholders really should watch Traffic Technologies's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Traffic Technologies shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.7), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.47 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, Traffic Technologies saw its EBIT tank 84% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Traffic Technologies will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.