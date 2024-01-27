Traffic Week: Collier County's 9 road projects being worked on in 2024

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are producing a series of stories about traffic in Southwest Florida. We are calling our special coverage "Traffic Week" and today we are breaking down the most significant road projects for Collier County in 2024.

Collier County is working on designing and constructing several transportation engineering projects this year. With nine total projects, five are in the design process and four are going to start or continue construction this year.

Here are the details:

What projects are in the design phase this year?

Map of the Airport Rd Widening Project

Airport Road Widening Project (from Vanderbilt Beach Road to Immokalee Road) Will widen Airport Road corridor into a six-lane divided urban arterial roadway Adds additional travel lane in each direction and one-street bicycle facilities Sidewalks along the road will be reconstructed on both sides Design is anticipated to be completed by Spring 2025 Construction could begin as early as Summer 2026



Map of the Vanderbilt Sidewalk Project

Vanderbilt Drive Sidewalk Project (from Vanderbilt Beach Road to 109th Ave N) Adding a five-foot concrete sidewalk on the east side of Vanderbilt Drive Adding a pedestrian crosswalk and a Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon Construction could begin late summer or early fall of 2024



Map of the 16th St NE Project

16th Street NE Bridge Project (from Golden Gate Blvd to Randall Blvd) Adds two foot travel lanes along the length of the project Adds six-foot concrete sidewalk on the west side of the road Adds new bridge over Golden Gate Main Canal with two 12-foot travel lanes (one in each direction) New traffic signal at intersection of 16th St. NE and Randall Blvd Goal is to improve safety and improve emergency response times within Golden Gate Estates



Map of the Vanderbilt Widening Project

Vanderbilt Beach Road Widening Project (East of US 41 to East of Goodlette-Frank Road) Expands Vanderbilt Beach Road from four to six lanes Lane expansion will mainly occur in the existing median Existing sidewalks will be maintained Adding bike lanes Construction could begin Summer 2024



Map of the Collier Blvd Widening Project

Collier Blvd Widening Phase III Widens Collier Blvd between City Gate Blvd N and Green Blvd from four lanes to six Final project in a series of five to improve Collier Blvd Adds bike lanes along Collier Blvd Adds two shared use pathways along the west side of Collier Blvd and along the west side of 39th St SW Removes existing bridge at 25th Ave SW and replaces it at 27th Ave SW



What projects are in the construction phase this year?

Photo of the Vanderbilt Beach Extension construction.

Vanderbilt Beach Road Extension (Collier Blvd to 16th St NE) 7-mile extension of the existing roadway New six-lane divided roadway from east of Collier Blvd to Wilson Blvd, including bike lanes and a shared-use path New two-lane undivided roadway from Wilson Blvd to 16th St NE (Plans allow for a future four-lane and ultimate six-lane roadway) New bridges over Curry Canal, Corkscrew Canal, and Orange Tree Canal New intersections with traffic signals at Wilson Blvd, 8th St NE, and 16th St NE Construction timeline is three years from start date (Fall 2022)



Photo of the Immokalee Complete Streets Project

Immokalee Complete Streets Project Filling in sidewalk gaps Create bicycle boulevards Adding streetlighting Improving bus stops 20 miles of concrete sidewalks



Map of the Logan Roundabout Project

Logan Blvd Roundabout (North of Immokalee Road) Adds a roundabout at Treeline Drive (Olde Cypress) to eliminate the four-way stop County says construction will start when the private utilities in the area have been relocated for eight months



Photo of the Eleven Bridges Project

Eleven Bridge Replacement Projects (East of Immokalee-SR 29) Replaces six bridges on Immokalee Road Replaces one bridge on Countyline Road Replaces four bridges on Oilwell Road Many bridges are already close to being done Construction on the final Immokalee bridge has begun and is expected to be done by May 2024



What projects have already been completed?

Photo of Whippoorwill Lane roundabout

Whippoorwill Lane Extension Four roundabouts New traffic signal on Livingston Road at Marabella Lakes Drive Ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred on Jan. 10, 2024



Photo of the Golden Gate Canal Bridge Project

Golden Gate Pkwy at Santa Barbara Canal Bridge Replacement New four-lane bridge (Two lanes on each side) 12-foot wide sidewalks on each side Project began in October 2022 and finished at the end of 2023



