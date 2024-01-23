Traffic Week: This video compilation of traffic jams in Lee County sums things up nicely

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are producing a series of stories about traffic in Southwest Florida. We are calling our special coverage "Traffic Week" and today we take a unique look, through a compilation of video clips, of some of the most congested roads in Lee County.

Another day. Another traffic jam.

This is the reality for those of us who live in Southwest Florida. Especially now and until April when our "high season" influx of snowbirds and tourists go back to where they're from.

Our award-winning photographer Andrew West recently found the courage to "play in traffic." Well, not quite, but he did put himself and his video camera front and center at some of the most well-known areas in Lee County for traffic jams.

For those of us that drive on these particular roads, it is all too familiar and a reminder of what we are forced to endure on a daily basis.

