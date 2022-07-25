Trafficking amounts of fentanyl found during traffic stop in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that it seized 32 grams of fentanyl in a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

According to PCSO’s Facebook post, while working patrol in Crescent City, Deputy Griffith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate. While talking to the occupants of the vehicle, Deputy Griffith noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a digital scale.

During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Griffith located a black backpack that contained about 32 grams of fentanyl in four plastic bags, as well as a coffee filter containing white powder, a paper containing white powder, a hypodermic syringe and another digital scale.

The passenger of the vehicle, Lindsie Presley, 24, of Georgetown told deputies the fentanyl was hers and she gets a discount. Presley also had $1,457 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle denied having knowledge of the drugs and was issued a traffic citation.

Presley was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl of 4 grams or more and possession of drug equipment. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $500,500 bond.

Deputy Griffith sits with the evidence seized from the scene.

