Trafficking awareness campaign underway

Feb. 13—The Pennsylvania courts system has launched a human trafficking awareness campaign to educate the public of the signs and risk factors.

"We've been watching it over the last eight to 10 years," said Amy Kehner, judicial programs administrator at the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), of the rising sex and labor trafficking cases.

Human trafficking involves people profiting from the exploitation of others — mainly using force, fraud or coercion to manipulate victims into engaging in sex acts or labor in exchange for something of value to the perpetrator.

Anyone under age 18 who exchanges sex for something of value is considered a human-trafficking victim, regardless of whether force, fraud or coercion are involved.

There have been 876 human-trafficking offenses charged statewide between 2016 and 2020, with 74 percent of the individuals convicted being male. A majority of the cases, at 30 percent, were in Lancaster County, followed by 14 percent in Montgomery County and 11 percent in Philadelphia, according to the AOPC.

"These crimes are becoming more prevalent with social media," said Kehner. "It happens in Pennsylvania. It happens within families and with family friends and in our most rural communities."

Since victims of human trafficking often commit crimes such as prostitution, retail theft and drug offenses as a result of their forced situation, Kehner said, it's vital for law enforcement and court personnel to understand the signs and recognize a victim.

"It's very complex. It can be very hard to connect the dots," she said. With the aid of federal grants, the AOPC is providing training to judges at every level and other court staff on how to identify a victim, for example, by their behavior and the people around them.

In 2021, the U.S. Justice Department provided nearly $87 million in funding nationwide for support services to trafficking victims and research into the nature and causes of sex and labor trafficking.

"Human trafficking is a global problem that reaches into many of our nation's communities, causing victims unimaginable harm, violating basic human rights and undermining fundamental principles of dignity and justice," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "These awards reflect the Justice Department's commitment to helping our state and local partners shut down trafficking operations and deliver the relief and support that survivors need and deserve."

Raising awareness "is the first critical step" in accomplishing that goal, said Kehner.