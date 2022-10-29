Trafficking charge dismissed, suspended sentence given to Jefferson woman

Oct. 29—A Jefferson woman was granted a suspended prison sentence if she enters into a treatment program after the prosecution dismissed her methamphetamine trafficking charge, according to court documents.

Rose Marie Weaver, 58, pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute, and Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden sentenced her Oct. 19 to 10 years with the first 60 months in prison.

Bearden, however, allowed for Weaver's custodial sentence to be suspended if she enrolled in a 12-month residential substance abuse treatment program within 45 days of her sentence. The remainder of her sentence would be served on probation.

The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, which has since rebranded as the Special Investigations Unit, got a search warrant in November 2019 for Weaver's home, which was in Flowery Branch at the time.

Officers found 164 grams of meth along with bags, ledgers, scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Weaver was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

But the prosecution agreed to drop the meth trafficking charge for Weaver.

Defense attorney Les Aiken said his client is in poor health and that he appreciated the cooperation from the judge and the district attorney's office to reach this resolution.

The trafficking charge, Aiken said, would have meant a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Bearden also said Weaver shall enter the Hall County Drug Court program and complete it if eligible, though she may transfer to another county's program if approved, according to court documents.

She must also remain on active supervision for the entire term of her probation and cannot terminate probation early, according to court documents.