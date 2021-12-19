Trafficking drugs near a school nets man 13 to 15 years

A Cambridge man convicted of trafficking illegal narcotics near a city elementary school was sentenced to 13 to 15 years in prison during a hearing last week in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn E. Pitt, 46, was sentenced by Judge Daniel G. Padden to the indefinite prison sentence and ordered to forfeit $6,877 in cash and three firearms seized during the investigation to the Guernsey County Law Enforcement Fund.

The sentence was imposed after Pitt entered negotiated guilty pleas and was convicted of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies, and single counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and the forfeiture specification.

Pitt was convicted of trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of the elementary school.

"Judge Padden told Mr. Pitt that trafficking drugs near children (in Guernsey County) will never be tolerated and that was good to hear," Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Angler said after the hearing.

Eight years of the indefinite 13 to 15 term is mandatory, according to the court.

Padden said Pitt will not be eligible for parole or early release for good behavior during the mandatory portion of the sentence.

Two additional counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, and one count of possession of crack cocaine, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed at the sentencing as part of the negotiated plea.

Pitt was indicted on the charges by a Guernsey County grand jury on Nov. 10, following his arrest by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force in September.

Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force

The CODE Task Force with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department SWAT unit and officers executed a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Gomber Avenue on Sept. 17.

Pitt was one of four people taken into custody at the residence. The other three were later released by authorities.

A statement by authorities said Pitt was the target of the operation.

