Trafficking sting leads to 8 arrests

Jan. 21—Eight people were arrested Thursday during a Texas Department of Public Safety sting intended to target people trying to exploit trafficking victims or use the internet to solicit sex acts.

DPS participated in the operation along with Homeland Security and the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Those arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution were: Odessa residents Daniel Marufo, 38, and Adrian Rodriguez, 41, and Midland residents, Brandon Compton, 40, Justin Wright, 31. Big Spring residents Clay Briggs, 42, and Zachary McCurdy, 40, were also arrested as well as Justin Baker, 32, of Haslet and Victor Cantù, 33, of Rock Island.

Additional suspects were also identified and are under investigation.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information regarding this type of crime, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.