Trafficking suspect arraigned

Jun. 4—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland woman police said hid three baggies of meth inside her bra last month was arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Angela M. Rice, 44, appeared before Judge George Davis on a sole count of first-offense meth trafficking in excess of 2 grams. She also had three probation violations against her in unrelated cases.

After appointing the public defender to represent Rice, Davis gave her a June 23 pretrial date. He also ordered her $50,000 cash bond to remain.

According to a criminal citation, Rice was inside a car during a May 22 traffic stop. A search of the car turned up nothing, but the officer noticed Rice still had her purse, records show.

Upon looking inside the purse, the officer found a digital scale with some white residue on it, records show.

When asked if she had anything on her, Rice pulled three baggies of meth out of her bra, totaling 7.18 grams, records show.

