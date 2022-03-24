Trafficking suspect gets 20 years

Mar. 24—CATLETTSBURG — The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force can put another one in the books, after a trafficking suspect was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison on Friday for poison peddling.

Johnnie Lee Hampton, 39, of Ashland, took a plea Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and one count of engaging in organized crime. Each charge carried with it between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Hampton agreed to serve 13 years for the trafficking charge and 20 years on the organized crime charge, all to be run concurrently for a maximum prison term of 20 years.

After pleading guilty, Hampton agreed to be sentenced the same day by Judge George Davis.

On Aug. 14, 2021, the Task Force, alongside Ashland Police and Kentucky State Police, busted out a search warrant on a home on Ponderosa Court, resulting in a major seizure of fentanyl exceeding 28 grams.

The fentanyl was found inside Hampton's room.

Co-defendants June Workman, 50, and James T. Sullivan, 58, both of Ashland, still have their cases pending.

