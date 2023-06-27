Trafficking suspect gets nearly 22 years

Jun. 27—ASHLAND — An eight-time convicted drug dealer will spend nearly 22 years in the federal penitentiary house.

Gary R. Rowe, 44, was sentenced earlier this month to serve 262 months in connection with a December 2021 drug raid at a hotel room in Ashland.

Per the U.S. Attorney's Office, law enforcement started looking into Rowe after hearing he was pushing large amounts of drugs. That led to the raid, where the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force found a 256 grams of fentanyl and 163 grams of meth.

Rowe fled the room shortly before the raid and was picked up in March 2022.

In the lead-up to his sentencing, Rowe's attorney wrote a sentencing memorandum that described Rowe's battles with drug addiction as starting at the age of 11.

Despite holding jobs in construction from time to time, Rowe's addiction would catch up to him, leaving him jobless for stretches at a time, the memo states.

Facing a range of between 262 to 327 months in jail (about 22 years to 27.5 years), Rowe's attorney requested the judge sentence him lower based on his conduct at the jail and his continual sobriety.

While never directly naming a number, the attorney showed a study where 160 defendants with Rowe's criminal history and offenses served an average length of 192 months.

Either way, the attorney requested Rowe be given access to drug and mental health treatment while incarcerated.

