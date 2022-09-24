Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.

“Even after making the initial arrests and securing an indictment in our case out of Fulton County, our investigators have not stopped working to identify every victim that may have been sold for sex by these two individuals,” Carr said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In late 2021, Thayer and Seabron were arrested following a 10-month investigation that led to the rescue of a 14-year-old female victim. The girl had been missing from the College Park area for approximately seven weeks at the time of her recovery in February 2021, according to the release.

In January 2022, Thayer and Seabron were indicted on charges including human trafficking, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the first degree. Thayer and Seabron are currently awaiting trial in that case.

TRENDING STORIES:

Following the arrest of Thayer and Seabron, investigators continued their investigation. This led to the discovery of additional potential victims who were identified only by an image and a nickname.

If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of a life sentence.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: