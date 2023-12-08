Trafford man charged in fight, stabbing in front of his home

Dec. 8—A man was hospitalized for treatment of a stab wound Thursday night after a fight on South Seventh Street in Trafford, according to police.

Anthony Michael Salvadore, 48, of Trafford, was denied bond on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the stabbing.

Borough police said they were called to South Seventh Street in front of Salvadore's home around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a disturbance that turned into a fight and stabbing. Witnesses reported a man who had been stabbed in the head and neck was driven to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, while a woman had been punched in the chest by the suspect, according to court papers.

Police found Salvadore at home lying on a couch with a bloody knife.

He was arrested at gunpoint after refusing to comply with police commands. It was unclear from court papers what prompted the altercation.

Salvadore was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 19. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .