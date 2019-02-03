The Tragedy of Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the richest public companies on the planet. It has nearly $250 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, and no other company came close to the $59.5 billion in profits it made last year. In fact, only 53 U.S. companies had revenues that high in 2017.

Much of that success can be attributed to one thing: the iPhone. It's the most successful invention in history, at least from a business perspective. Apple's popular smartphone generates the overwhelming majority of the company's revenue and profits, and indirectly fuels much of the rest of its business (including services it offers and wearables that pair with the iPhone like Airpods and the Apple Watch).

In little more than a decade, iPhones (and copycat Android devices) have become ubiquitous in the developed world. That success, though, has created a problem for the tech titan.

Oversaturation.

There's little room for iPhone sales growth anymore. After 12 years of evolution, the changes brought by each new iteration of the device have become so incremental that they are virtually meaningless. This has led to longer upgrade cycles which, in turn, has led to iPhone sales actually declining year over year from their recent peak. Customers see little need to buy new ones.

An image from Apple's product event in October 2018 in New York City. Image source: Apple

Last week, Apple reported its first quarter of declining revenue and profits in years: Revenue fell 5%, largely due to a 15% drop in iPhone sales. Net income fell slightly as well, though earnings per share rose due to the company's stock buybacks. Weakness in China was cited as the reason for the fall in iPhone sales, but there are signs of consumer fatigue for the flagship product around the world. One sign: Apple seems to think its best strategy for squeezing more revenue out of the iPhone is to raise prices.

Do these latest numbers indicate the company has peaked?

The next big thing

The shoulder of the information superhighway is littered with once-great tech companies that skidded off the road. Sony, with the Walkman and the Trinitron television, dominated consumer electronics in the late 20th century. Now it's considered a bit player. Palm, the maker of the Palm Pilot, had the early lead in PDAs, the forerunners to the smartphone, but has since been left in the dust. Blackberry beat Apple to the smartphone market, but was neutered by the iPhone.

Investors, industry observers, and consumers have been waiting for years for Apple to surprise the world, either by introducing the next big thing, or by making a big acquisition that would allow it to reinvent a new business.

However, in the Tim Cook-era (which began in 2011), the only significant new products Apple has launched are Airpods and the Apple Watch. While both products have found an audience, they are mostly complementary products to the iPhone. Neither qualifies as the type of standalone, breakthrough invention that the iPod, iPhone, or even the iPad were. And Apple's Other Products segment, which includes Apple TV, the Homepod, Airpods, and the Apple Watch, barely made 10% of the revenue that the iPhone brought in last year.

Instead of developing new hardware, Tim Cook's Apple has largely focused on developing its Services segment. It launched Apple Music, which emerged from the acquisition of Beats Electronics, created Apple Pay, and grew its App Store business. All these services are tied closely to the iPhone.