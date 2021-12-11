Tragedy averted as gunman planned to shoot up Daytona Beach school: cops

A university student in danger of flunking out of school planned to shoot up his Daytona Beach campus, according to police, who apprehended well-armed 19-year-old John Hagins before the start of classes Thursday.

Daytona Beach cops made the arrest after Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University campus security informed them around 4 a.m. that students at the school were concerned about Hagins’ intentions following messages he’d posted on Snapchat.

“Investigators quickly discovered social media messages Hagins had written where he laid out his plans to bring a folding gun to the campus tucked inside a backpack along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” Daytona Beach officials wrote in a statement. “It appears Hagins sold his vehicle to purchase that gun and ammunition.”

Charges against the would-be gunman include written threats to injure or kill, terrorism and attempted first degree homicide. No bond was set. The weapon, ammunition and backpack were reportedly discovered by law enforcement in the suspect’s Andros Isles apartment, where he was taken into custody. Investigators say Hagins planned to start his morning at a shooting range before attempting to shoot up his school.

DBPD Police Chief Jakari Young commended students who reported their classmate.

“We could have had a tragedy unfold today,” Young said.

Hagins was arrested before the start of Embry-Riddle’s last day of classes before the start of the winter break. Young noted that Hagins was aware the campus would have been especially crowded because students were taking final exams Thursday.

Investigators are still weighing possible motives. The suspect had reportedly received a traffic ticket on campus Wednesday. It’s believed Hagins was acting alone. School officials believe there is no longer reason for concern.