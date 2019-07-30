'A tragedy': California mourns victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. — Californians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, were reeling Monday, the day after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

A gunman killed three people and wounded at least 12 people on the last day of the annual event that attracts thousands of attendees, authorities said.

Newsom called the survivors the "true heroes" after visiting some of the injured at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, noting that families comforted him and not the other way around. Not only is one woman praying for her hospitalized daughter, Newsom noted, but she is mourning the death of her 6-year-old grandson.

“Any time a life is lost, it’s a tragedy,” said Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee at a Monday press conference. “But when it’s young people, it’s even worse. It’s very difficult.”

Stephen Romero

Stephen Romero, 6, was attending the event with his mother and grandmother, who were also shot. They’re expected to survive.

"My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6," his father, Alberto Romero, told NBC Bay Area. “That's all I can say."

Romero posted a picture of Stephen at LegoLand California Theme Park shortly after the shooting asking for anyone with information to contact police.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist with the cost of funeral expenses.

Trevor Irby

Trevor Irby, 25, was attending the festival with his girlfriend. Irby graduated from Keuka College in New York in 2017. He majored in biology.

The president of the upstate New York college issued a statement confirming Irby’s death Monday: “Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates — graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow.”

Irby’s aunt, Tamara Williams, also confirmed his death on Facebook. Her post was accompanied by a photo of Irby wearing a cap and gown at his college graduation. He’s smiling and standing next to this grandfather, who died last month, in the photo.

Ibry’s cousin, Hayley Walborm, wrote that Irby was planning to propose to his longtime girlfriend.

“One person decided to take all of that away. 25 years, and you lived them to the fullest,” she wrote in an extended Facebook post. “I’m envious of the adventures you have gone on and the life you have lived to the absolute fullest in the past 25 years. I pray you’re at peace and I pray that grandpa protected you as best as he could. You are now reunited with grandpa Ralph, Tyler, and Simba amongst others you’ve lost.

It’s humbling to see and to know how many lives you have touched, but I already knew this. You were everyone’s friend. You always tried to make people smile and laugh. I vow to live life to the fullest in your honor and to be a friend to everyone I come into contact with, like you. And I vow to watch every Steelers’ game that I can for you.”

Keyla Salazar

The Santa Clara Coroner's Office confirmed that 13-year-old Keyla Salazar was among the victims.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Keyla’s mother, Lorena Pimentel Vargas, posted a photo of her two daughters on Facebook asking anyone who knew of her whereabouts to contact her.

“The one in blue is my daughter there was gunshots and I don’t know where she is I’ve been trying to call and see where my daughter is please if you have information please let me know please,” she wrote in Spanish.

Survivors

A mother, father and their 3-year-old daughter were among injured families that Newsom said he met Monday at the hospital. The girl acted bravely, Newsom said the mother recounted, and just wanted to go in the same ambulance with her parents.

Another child with a gunshot wound in her leg told Newsom she was jumping in a bounce house when the shooting began.

"There was a 12-year-old shot who smiled when I walked into the room," Newsom said. "I said, 'How are you smiling after you were shot?' She starts describing the courage as she was shot and kept running. And here she is comforting the governor."

Lam reported from Los Angeles; Burkitt and Moreno reported from Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Victims identified; injured healing