'The tragedy continues': Second Missouri officer won't recover from Joplin shooting, police say

A Missouri police officer who was shot along with two other officers during a violent confrontation at a Joplin shopping mall this week “will not recover” from his injuries, Police Chief Sloan Rowland said Thursday.

Rowland announced that patrol officer Jake Reed’s family said he was being prepared to donate organs and that his "heroic actions" would "bring life" to others.

“We’re so proud, so thankful and forever in debt for his service to this community. ... Jake is an outstanding young man,” Rowland said.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley described Reed as “one of our best.”

“I can’t imagine trying to replace him,” Stanley said.

Cpl. Benjamin Cooper died on Wednesday after being shot in the initial confrontation on Tuesday. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, remains in serious but stable condition, Rowland said.

Investigators work the scene of a deadly shooting on Tuesday in Joplin, Missouri.

Reed joined the force in 2017. He and Cooper were among the first officers to confront 40-year-old Anthony Felix, who shot both officers, stole a patrol car and fled the scene.

He later crashed the car and was on foot when Hirshey saw him trying to steal another vehicle and positioned his patrol vehicle to stop the theft. Felix shot Hirshey through the windshield and hit him in the face, Rowland said. Rowland described Hirshey as "trying to end this violent rampage."

Hirshey retired three months ago after more than 20 years of service but returned to the department as a member of the "crime free" team. He will face serious health problems and several surgeries in the coming days, the chief said.

Felix was then shot and killed by Capt. William Davis, Rowland said. Davis, a veteran of more than 15 years who serves as the department's public information officer, left cover and exposed himself to stop the suspect.

“If not for Capt. Davis’ actions, additional officers and citizens could have been killed,” Rowland said.

Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards opened Thursday’s press conference announcing Reed's status by saying, “The tragedy continues." He added that he’d spoken with the father of one of the officers who was shot, and said that father shared with him that “his son’s hope would be that they would improve officer pay and fully staff the police department.”

Police have not released any information about Felix.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joplin shooting: Second Missouri officer won't survive, police say