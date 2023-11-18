After tragedy at her concert in Brazil, Taylor Swift won’t be at Chiefs-Eagles game

During a visit to “The Rich Eisen Show,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said he and some of his teammates planned to go out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce following Monday’s game against the Eagles.

But because of a tragic event at a concert in South America, Swift won’t be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After a fan died Friday night at Swift’s show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Swift’s concert Saturday was postponed until Monday.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift wrote on her Instagram account. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

People magazine identified the fan as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado.

Excessive heat gripped Rio in recent days, and a video appeared to show Swift having a difficult time breathing at one point Friday.

The Entertainment company Time For Fun shared a message on X announcing the show would be Monday:

“Due to adverse weather conditions today and prioritizing public safety, today’s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at the Nilton Santos Engenhao Stadium has been rescheduled for Monday, November 20th. All tickets for Saturday’s performance will remain valid for Monday’s show.”

Devido às condições adversas meteorológicas hoje e priorizando a segurança do público, o show de hoje da Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour no Estádio Nilton Santos - Engenhão foi reagendado para segunda-feira, 20 de novembro. pic.twitter.com/7kJFAN95pZ — T4F (@t4f) November 18, 2023

Swift has been to four Chiefs games this season since she began dating Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end. That includes three at Arrowhead Stadium.

Her family was expected to be at the “Monday Night Football” game, too, along with Kelce’s parents and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

It remains to be seen if those plans will change because she won’t be at the game.