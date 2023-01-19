‘A tragedy no one was prepared for’: Vigil held for 13-year-old boy shot, killed in Clairton

On Monday, 13-year-old Chase Jones was shot and killed in a home in Clairton. Wednesday, the community gathered on the front lawn of the Wilson Avenue home to hold a vigil.

RELATED >>> 13-year-old arrested for shooting, killing another 13-year-old in Clairton

“He was a goofy kid. He was loving, he was kind. He brings a smile to everyone’s face,” one person told Channel 11. “He was charming and open to listen. This is a tragedy no one was prepared for.”

According to a criminal complaint, 13-year-old Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of fatally shooting Jones with a stolen gun while they were playing video games.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is facing criminal homicide charges.

“I’m just begging all the kids, please put your guns down. Whether it’s accidental or you have a beef with someone, guns are not the answer,” said Richard Lattanzi, the mayor of Clairton.

Clairton City School District superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen Thomas was also at the vigil with a message for the young mourners.

“Allow eachother the grace to grieve the way you choose to grieve and most importantly, be there for each other,” she said.

According to Target 11 sources, Rich-Cabbagestalk is being released from the Allegheny County Jail with electronic monitoring.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County Jail inmate posts videos from inside cell potentially endangering alleged victim Gov. Shapiro signs executive order, college degree no longer required for 92% of state jobs Friends stepping up to help local high school athlete diagnosed with rare cancer VIDEO: Debate continues after Pittsburgh City Council president proposes curfew for teens DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts