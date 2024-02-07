'It's a tragedy': Owner says Somerset house may take months to fix after fatal car crash

SOMERSET — Owen Kiernan said Sunday was a terrible day, when a truck plowed into his home on South Street, killing the driver and rendering the house uninhabitable — but he said an even greater tragedy was avoided.

“We were extremely lucky," said Kiernan, who owns the home at 117 South St. “The fact of the matter is, it could have been 10 times worse.”

The house is a three-unit apartment building near Pierce Beach in Somerset. Kiernan said it’s unfortunate that the driver died, but luckily no one else was harmed in the crash.

“It’s just very, very lucky that the truck didn’t create a spark or a fire,” Kiernan said. “In the basement, the gas pipe was broken off the hot water heater. ... Electrical panels were down there, as well. It’s just so lucky we didn't have an explosion.”

This three-unit apartment building at 117 South St. in Somerset was the scene of a fatal car crash that left the house temporarily uninhabitable.

Why the Somerset house is uninhabitable after the crash

According to police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Sean Patrick Cronan, 32, of Somerset crashed his gray Chevrolet Silverado into a corner of the home. First responders pronounced Cronan dead at the scene.

Somerset Building Inspector Richard Forand said Monday that the house has sustained severe damage that may take “a few months at least” to fix.

There’s significant damage to the framing, the foundation, the gas lines, the water main and the electrical service, he said. The utilities have been turned off. From the street, it appears sheets of plywood have been mounted on the exterior of the house, with loose brick and chunks of masonry and wood strewn across the yard where the vehicle struck the building. Kiernan will have to hire a structural engineer.

Caution tape and a note from the town building inspector are affixed to the door at 117 South St. in Somerset.

“I know the house right now has been shored up and closed off. I’m still not letting anyone in the building,” Forand said. “It’s still a safety problem.”

Police and the DA’s office have not yet released further details about the cause of the crash. It remains under investigation.

Tenants of Somerset house are staying with relatives

Kiernan lives in Canton. He bought the property in 2020 and rents out the three apartments to locals.

He said one of his tenants is a woman who only just returned from serving in the military; a source told The Herald News that she'd returned home from her first deployment days earlier. Kiernan said she's staying in New Hampshire. The tenants on the other floors, Kiernan said, are living with relatives close by.

Caution tape and a note from the town building inspector are affixed to the back porch and door at 117 South St. in Somerset.

All of them are OK, he said.

He said he’s unsure if they’ll return when repairs are complete, given the uncertain time frame. According to property records, the house was built in 1900; he said it may require upgrades once the repairs start.

“It’s an older house," he said. “Once you start pulling an old house apart, you know what happens.”

As for Cronan, Kiernan said, “It’s a tragedy for the family of that kid. ... Luckily, there was nobody else [who] ended up in a tragedy. That’s a miracle.”

