Tragedy: Police explain how couple died inside their SW Ocala home

A husband and wife found dead inside their Ocala residence last month committed suicide, according to a police report.

Ocala Police Detective Ryan Park said officers reviewed surveillance videos from the residence and they believe no one else was involved in the shootings.

Kenneth and Stephanie Gaines were found shot to death inside their home at 3201 SW 34th Avenue Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Oct. 18. A family member found their bodies.

Both the 47-year-old husband and his 45-year-old wife had shot themselves in the heads individually, police officials said.

Interview with relative

In his report, Park said several officers were called to the home that day. Entering the residence, they found the couple in the master bedroom. Officers searched the residence and did not find anyone else.

This is the home where police officials said Kenneth and Stephanie Gaines' bodies were found on Oct. 18.

Park interviewed the relative, a man, who found the man and woman. He said the couple had been married for nearly 10 years, lived alone, and together owned a business that customizes off-road vehicles.

The man said he had not heard from the victims in a few days and stopped by the business to see if they were there. Employees told the man they had not seen or heard from the owners in a few days.

The relative decided to go their residence. He said when he arrived, the front door was locked so he went to the back, where the door was unlocked. The man said he went to the master bedroom but was unable to open the door.

When he finally opened the door, he discovered the duo deceased.

Two dogs that were in the room were removed and placed in a bathroom, the man said. He said he went outside and called 911. The detective was told that the couple had financial and martial problems.

Surveillance video

Detectives reviewed six security videos taken from various areas of the residence. Most of the videos showed the Gaineses together on Monday, Oct. 16, two days before their bodies were found.

Videos reviewed by the detectives don't show the man and woman leaving or anyone else entering the residence, authorities said.

From the footages, it showed the couple coming home, the dogs being released in the backyard, them having some sort of conversation, arguing, and kissing. One video showed the lawn crew mowing the lawn at the residence on Oct. 17.

In the home, officers found food that was not eaten. Police officials did recovered the firearm, a handgun, they believe was used in the shootings. They also found cellphones from the Gaineses that had messages providing some insight into their problems.

Another relative who stopped by took the dogs, police officials said.

Dr. Wendy Lavezzi of the Medical Examiner's Office performed the autopsies. According to the police report, Lavezzi determined that both suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head.

