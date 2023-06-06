Tragedy in Rochester: Police identify woman hit by car on Milton Road, say she has died

ROCHESTER — A woman pedestrian hit by a car on Milton Road last week has died, according to police. Information on the driver, who left the scene, is still being sought.

Police Capt. Andrew Swanberry said Tuesday the woman has been identified as Kimberly Lucier, 60, of Rochester. Following the June 2 incident, she was transported by Frisbie Memorial Hospital EMS to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Rochester police are investigating after a woman pushing an unoccupied stroller was struck by a vehicle on Milton Road Friday, June 2, 2023.

Lucier succumbed to her injuries Monday, according to Swanberry.

On June 2, at approximately 10:22 PM, police responded to Milton Road in the area of the Hannaford’s store for a report of a person on the ground near the roadway, according to police. Officers located the woman with a head injury on the ground beside the northbound side of Milton Road.

The initial investigation found Lucier had been walking north, pushing an unoccupied baby stroller, when she was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle. Police are actively seeking the driver.

The investigation remains open, Swanberry said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7128 or report tips anonymously to Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or text to CRIMES (274637) and include TEXT4CASH and the tip in the body of the text. Cash rewards may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester NH police identify woman hit by car, say she has died