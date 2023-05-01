Police identify motorcyclist killed on Spaulding Turnpike
MILTON — A motorcyclist on the Spaulding Turnpike was killed Saturday, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Leigh Nichols, 53, of Wakefield, died in the crash, police said Monday.
The accident occurred about 3:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the turnpike (Route 16).
A "preliminary investigation indicates excess speed was a factor when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree," police said in a press release. "Witnesses reported that no other vehicles were involved or suspected of being involved in this crash."
Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Jon Minnich at (603) 223-8490 or Jonathan.D.Minnich@dos.nh.gov.
State Police said they were assisted by the Wakefield Police Department and Milton Fire Department.
This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Spaulding Turnpike fatal motorcycle crash in Milton NH