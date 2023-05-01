Police identify motorcyclist killed on Spaulding Turnpike

MILTON — A motorcyclist on the Spaulding Turnpike was killed Saturday, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Leigh Nichols, 53, of Wakefield, died in the crash, police said Monday.

The accident occurred about 3:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the turnpike (Route 16).

A "preliminary investigation indicates excess speed was a factor when the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree," police said in a press release. "Witnesses reported that no other vehicles were involved or suspected of being involved in this crash."

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Milton.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Jon Minnich at (603) 223-8490 or Jonathan.D.Minnich@dos.nh.gov.

State Police said they were assisted by the Wakefield Police Department and Milton Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Spaulding Turnpike fatal motorcycle crash in Milton NH