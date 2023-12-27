Tragedy and triumph, DNJ photos tell the story of 2023

From tornadoes to triumphs, Daily News Journal veteran photographer Helen Comer captured the most notable happenings of the year in Murfreesboro and the Middle Tennessee region in 2023.

A few moments include, Sister Catherine Marie the Principal of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School sat down with The Daily News Journal to talk about private school safety following the Covenant Presbyterian school shooting in Nashville in March 27.

Sister Catherine Marie the Principal of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School, gets a high-five from one of the younger students on the playground at the school, in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed daring stunts in The Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport on June 8 before an awestruck crowd.

In school news, American Classical Academy Charter School was approved by the Rutherford County School System to launch the charter school, a Hillsdale College affiliate, in Rutherford County. The charter group was struck down in four other counties.

Tucker Moore lifts Janae Edmondson and places her back into her chair after taking pre-prom photos on a rock at The Stones River Battlefield on Saturday, April 29, 2023, before prom. Francine Edmondson the mother of Janae Edmondson takes photos as Lynette Knight and her son Tybee Phomthisene finish taking photos of the couple before prom.

One of Rutherford's bravest athletes, Janae Edmondson, now has prosthetic legs, attended prom at The Stones River Battlefield on April 29, just months after recovery from an automobile accident that resulted in having both of her legs amputated.

An HBO documentary "We're Here," spotlighted drag performances in Murfreesboro at a show presented by Luna's Event Space and Main Street Music in August.

Readyville residents Peggy Flitcraft and her son Brenden Cox salvaged items from Flitcraft's home, which was destroyed by an early-morning storm along Readyville street on March 31. Meanwhile on March 30, people gathered to mourn the loss of 12 soldiers that went down in a Black Hawk helicopter during a flight exercise near Fort Campbell.

The pilots for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron arrive at the Smyrna Airport on Thursday, June 8, 2023, as they prepare for The Great Tennessee Air Show that will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Leann Lewis holds up signs against the American Classical Academy Charter School, being added to the Rutherford County School System during a special called Rutherford County School Board meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The school board voted to accept the charter school, a Hillsdale College affiliate, to the Rutherford County Schools system during the meeting.

Peggy Flitcraft and her son Brenden Cox try to salvage items from Flitcraft's home and find her pet cat from her home that was destroyed by an early-morning storm along Readyville street as clean-up begins on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Readyville, Tenn., community.

Prayers were lifted up following the Little River Baptist Association program where Black Hawk Down Survivor Jeff Struecker spoke at the Trigg County High School gymnasium, in Cadiz, Kentucky, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, about his faith and military career as a chaplain and soldier. The event was held near the crash site of two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell that crashed the night before.

Nashville Drag Queen Perplexity talks with Jessie Dodd, from Watertown as Perplexity mingles and talks with the crowd waiting to get into the venue before the start of the HBO documentary "We're Here" drag show presented by Luna's Event Space and Main Street Music in Murfreesboro, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

View the full year-end gallery and more of her work at www.dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Tragedy and triumph, DNJ photos tell the story of 2023