Tragedy and triumph, DNJ photos tell the story of 2023
Kerri Bartlett, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
·1 min read
From tornadoes to triumphs, Daily News Journal veteran photographer Helen Comer captured the most notable happenings of the year in Murfreesboro and the Middle Tennessee region in 2023.
A few moments include, Sister Catherine Marie the Principal of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School sat down with The Daily News Journal to talk about private school safety following the Covenant Presbyterian school shooting in Nashville in March 27.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed daring stunts in The Great Tennessee Air Show at the Smyrna Airport on June 8 before an awestruck crowd.
In school news, American Classical Academy Charter School was approved by the Rutherford County School System to launch the charter school, a Hillsdale College affiliate, in Rutherford County. The charter group was struck down in four other counties.
One of Rutherford's bravest athletes, Janae Edmondson, now has prosthetic legs, attended prom at The Stones River Battlefield on April 29, just months after recovery from an automobile accident that resulted in having both of her legs amputated.
An HBO documentary "We're Here," spotlighted drag performances in Murfreesboro at a show presented by Luna's Event Space and Main Street Music in August.
Readyville residents Peggy Flitcraft and her son Brenden Cox salvaged items from Flitcraft's home, which was destroyed by an early-morning storm along Readyville street on March 31. Meanwhile on March 30, people gathered to mourn the loss of 12 soldiers that went down in a Black Hawk helicopter during a flight exercise near Fort Campbell.
View the full year-end gallery and more of her work at www.dnj.com.
