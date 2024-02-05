From tragedy to triumph, 'Spirit' athletic award-winner is on a mental health mission

TAVARES — A trained and certified You’re Not Alone ambassador, Asher Walker has overcome heartbreaking adversity while educating his peers to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Nominated for his hard work and efforts to give back to his community, the Tavares High School senior has won the Roger Dearing Spirit of Sport Award from the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA).

Asher will receive a $1,500 scholarship on behalf of the FHSAA and will be honored at the FHSAA Academic All-State banquet in June.

He has also been nominated for the National Spirit of Sport Scholarship Award.

In his senior year, Asher placed seventh in the 50 free and placed third in 100 free and set a new school record.

What's most notable, however, is what Asher coped with while getting out of bed to go school and continuing to make good grades and stay involved in his church and the community.

His dad lived with the untreated symptoms of bipolar depression, and he has been coping with the trauma of his father's suicide, channeling his energy into personal and spiritual growth and helping others.

Asher told the scholarship committee in his letter that he became involved with You're Not Alone to help battle the stigma of mental health challenges, educating others on conditions related to brain health. Through his efforts, he could help prevent another tragic outcome.

Given his packed schedule of healthy self-enrichment, fellowship and helping others, Asher was a logical choice for the FHSAA award, which goes to "those who showcase the ideals of the positive spirit of sport and represent the core mission of education-based athletics," the FHSAA said in a press release.

His community involvement includes the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Honor Society. He also volunteers with Summit Church, Swim America and Tavares High School.

Last year, Asher was named Triangle News Leader and Fox 35 Athlete of the Week and was recognized as an Outstanding Student by Lake & Sumter Style Magazine.

Prospective scholarship recipients, the FHSAA explained, are judged on how much they exemplify sportsmanship, exceed typical expectations and overcome adversity or a challenging circumstance.

Asher has a 3.63 GPA and is an Advanced Placement Scholar. He earned varsity letters in swimming all four years of high school, and he is also a four-year state qualifier at the Florida High School Swimming and Diving State Championships.

You’re Not Alone, a teen mental health educational program and social media campaign, trains local youth to understand that it is OK to seek help.

Asher's dad never received help in understanding and coping with his challenges, the Tavares High senior wrote in his scholarship letter, adding that he wanted ensure that no one ever is scared to ask for help.

To anyone who's struggling: It’s OK to share your feelings. Call 988 to talk about it and get help.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: 'Spirit' winner: Tavares HS athlete overcomes trauma and helps others