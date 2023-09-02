Tragedy is unfolding in Nagorno Karabakh. The time for action is now

More than nine million children across England are preparing for a new school year this weekend. Some will be filled with excitement, others trepidation. Most are united by the opportunities that lie ahead. But in the mountains of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked and contested region in the South Caucasus, the reality for children is starkly different.

The story of three-year-old Leo and six-year-old Gita is one that will stay with me. On a warm July evening in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Martakert region, Leo and Gita’s mother was forced to leave her village in desperate search of food. Missing their mother, the children ventured out to find her but sadly lost their lives due to heat, dehydration, and exhaustion. Leo and Gita’s story is a painful reminder of the challenges facing a vulnerable community in their pursuit of basic supplies.

This is just one example of the tragedy unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh. The hopeful resilience of an exposed population is now being choked by Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor – the only road and the lifeline connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and the rest of the world. As a result, we are bearing witness to a harrowing humanitarian catastrophe.

The 120,000-strong ethnic Armenian population, including 30,000 children and 20, 000 elderly people, have been living under siege for almost nine months. The illegal and inhumane blockade has disrupted the flow of humanitarian aid, vital food supplies, and necessities like baby formula and hygiene products. This is a community on the brink of starvation without access to critical infrastructure like electricity or life-saving medication.

The blockade is in blatant violation of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement; the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has twice this year demanded the opening of the Lachin Corridor, noting the very real threat to the survival of this population.

In response, Azerbaijan made the decision in June to tighten its grip and completely ban the movement of all goods and people. A humanitarian convoy carrying almost 400 tonnes of emergency food and medication has been sitting at the unlawfully established checkpoint for almost 40 days now. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed it has been unable to deliver aid to the region “despite persistent efforts”.

Perhaps most alarming is that the threat of ethnic cleansing has intensified in recent weeks. While a limited number of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians have recently been allowed out of the enclave, there remains a strict ban on all inbound traffic.

Azerbaijan has also been using the Lachin Corridor checkpoint to intimidate and harass Nagorno-Karabakh’s population: Vagif Khachatryan, a 68-year-old travelling with the ICRC for urgent medical care, was seized at the border and taken to Baku; a similar incident occurred on August 28 when Azerbaijani border guards abducted three young Karabakh Armenian men attempting to pass through the Lachin Corridor.

There is growing international concern of Baku’s intention to ethnically cleanse the people of Nagorno-Karabakh through starvation and intimidation. A report recently released by former Founder Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Luis Moreno Ocampo, suggested “there is a reasonable basis to believe that a genocide is being committed”. Mr Ocampo has called for the UN Security Council to refer the situation to the ICC.

The emotional toll of the last nine months has been immeasurable, but the people of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to face their adversity with resilience. United by a shared spirit of perseverance, they have stood strong by refusing to be cowed by the threats to their very right to life and cultural heritage - they are a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

The residents of Nagorno-Karabakh desperately need the support of the international community. Together with its American and European allies, the British Government has been calling on Azerbaijan to heed the decision of the ICJ and end the blockade. While these calls have unfortunately been met with a tightening of the siege, the international community must continue to put pressure on Azerbaijan – including through the deployment of an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh itself.

The world cannot stand idly by while another humanitarian catastrophe unfolds before our eyes. The time for action is now.

Varuzhan Nersesyan is the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UK

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.