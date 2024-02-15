In tragedy's wake, firms pair to lead no-cost search for new Perry High School principal

A rival pair of Iowa search firms is partnering at no cost to help find a successor to Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who died of wounds suffered in the Jan. 4 shootings at the school.

The firms, Grundmeyer Leader Services and Ray and Associates, also received approval from the Perry School Board in a special meeting Tuesday to aid in the search for a new principal at the district's elementary school.

Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High student, killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and wounded seven other people, including Marburger, before taking his own life. Marburger — who police say tried to intervene to protect students — died 10 days later.

Trent Grundmeyer of Grundmeyer Leader Services speaks to members of the Perry School Board during a meeting Tuesday.

He served in the Perry district for nearly 30 years, first as associate principal in 1995, then as principal beginning in 1997.

“It’s going to be hard to fill his shoes. We really can’t, they’re just different shoes coming in,” said Linda Andorf, board president. “It’s going to be difficult no matter who it is to come in because he was here for so long.”

The board in its regular meeting Monday approved Assistant High School Principal Brad Snowgren to serve as the interim principal.

Perry Elementary Principal Ryan Marzen had previously submitted his resignation and will be taking a new role as principal at Shuler Elementary in Waukee, where he resides with his family.

Flameless candles flicker in front of a picture of Perry High School prinicpal Dan Marburger, who died after being shot on Jan. 4, during a March for Our Lives vigil for gun violence victims at the Iowa Capitol.

The two firms are conducting the principal searches free of charge. Trent Grundmeyer of Grundmeyer Leader Services said he started thinking about how he could help Perry after hearing the news about the shootings. He then decided to partner with Ray and Associates to offer search services.

“What I can offer you and what (Ray and Associates) can offer you is we can help you when the time is right in hiring principals,” Grundmeyer said during Tuesday’s special board meeting, adding, “We want to try and help Perry continue to be strong and persevere. This is our contribution to helping you pull through the biggest tragedy a school has faced in our state.”

Molly Schwarzhoff of Ray and Associates said that in every other arena, the two firms are competitors.

“We both felt passionately about coming together as two Iowa firms to help an Iowa district,” Schwarzhoff said. “This is too important and we wanted to come together to find you the best fit between the two firms.”

Grundmeyer said he can't be certain what the pool of applicants will look like, though the two firms will seek a large and diverse group.

“I don’t know if people are going to say, ‘I feel committed and want to take it on,’ or, ‘I’m scared and I wouldn’t want to walk in that situation because I know it’s a lot,’” Grundmeyer said. “What I do know is between Ray and us, I think we’re in the best spot to go after the best pool we can for you.”

Another benefit the two firms can provide, he added, is to structure a clear and objective hiring process.

“With internal candidates and the situation at hand, there’s going to be emotions around who gets hired. What I think we can offer is a little objectivity to try and ensure a fit long term, for not just right here and now what you need, which is important, but what’s going to move you forward the next few years,” he said.

A news release from Grundmeyer Leader Services and Ray and Associates said the elementary and high school principal positions will be posted in the near future, with hiring anticipated in mid to late March. Community members will be invited to provide feedback on qualifications for the positions and to serve on interview teams.

