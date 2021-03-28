'Tragic': 3 kids among 5 dead after Arkansas apartment fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five people, including three children, died following a fire at their Arkansas apartment complex, officials said Sunday.

Firefighters in Little Rock responded to the blaze around 5:10 a.m. Sunday at the complex.

During their rescue efforts, firefighters went into one apartment where they found five people who were unconscious, the Little Rock Fire Department said.

Two adults — Dominique Chantille Rideout, 29 and Evan Howard 28 — were pronounced dead at the scene. Three children — Nyla Howard 4, Nehemiah Howard 8, and Nathaniel Howard 9 — were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where they later died.

The cause of death for all five individuals is pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.

State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

“My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in this tragic fire,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Officials said 42 emergency personnel responded to the fire.

