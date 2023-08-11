'A tragic accident.' NKY mom acquitted of manslaughter in 4-year-old son's death

When Kimberly Moore saw her 1-year-old son lunge head first from the foot of her bed in May 2019, she immediately called 911 from her Walton apartment, her attorneys said in court filings.

The boy suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall, Moore says. He died nearly three years later.

However, prosecutors said such a short fall doesn’t account for the injuries Joshua Flinchum Jr. presented with at the hospital and that Moore intentionally inflicted those injuries upon the young boy.

On Friday, a Boone County judge agreed with Moore, finding the 32-year-old mother not guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

When Joshua arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the child had internal injuries to his head and brain, prosecutors said in court filings.

A pediatrician at Cincinnati Children’s examined the boy and determined his injuries stemmed from abuse, not an accident.

The doctor said there was too much blood on the child’s brain and there was no sign of external marks or injuries, suggesting his injuries couldn’t have been caused by a fall from a 3-foot-tall bed.

While prosecutors have conceded they’re unable to say exactly how the alleged abuse was inflicted, as Moore was alone at home with her son the night he was hurt, they initially claimed the boy’s injuries were most consistent with him being shaken.

Joshua was placed under his father’s care following his release from the hospital and was required to stay hooked up to life-sustaining medical equipment, the documents state.

Joshua Flinchum Sr. testified during Moore’s bench trial that the child remained in a near vegetative state and was totally reliant on his caregivers for the remainder of his short life.

It was Joshua’s grandmother who found him dead on the morning of May 8, 2022.

The Hamilton County deputy coroner who performed Joshua’s autopsy ruled his death a homicide, noting it was caused by complications from the child’s brain injuries and that those injuries were the result of “apparent non-accidental trauma,” prosecutors said.

That conclusion was primarily based on Joshua’s medical records, court filings state.

Just two days after his death, a Boone County grand jury indicted Moore on a single count of manslaughter.

In his ruling, Circuit Judge Richard Bruggemann said the prosecution’s expert witnesses – namely the pediatrician and deputy coroner – failed to offer a scientifically reliable method for concluding Joshua’s injuries stemmed from abuse, given the facts of the case.

Therefore, they cannot conclusively diagnose the child’s injuries as being intentional, the judge wrote, noting that the prosecutors’ case relied almost entirely on those experts, whose opinions surrounding Joshua’s medical condition presumed “criminal intent.”

In reaching his verdict, the judge agreed with the position of Dr. George Nichols II, a forensic pathologist called to the stand on Moore’s behalf, who said additional witnesses or evidence are needed to diagnose abuse.

“This was a tragic accident,” said Whitney Allen, Moore’s public defender, adding Moore has long maintained that her son’s injuries were the result of a fall. “We believe that justice was served.”

After the judge read the verdict, Moore's family clapped and she wept.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY mon found not guilty of manslaughter in death of young son