‘A tragic accident’: Tow truck operator killed in Raleigh when bus falls on him

A man was killed while trying to tow a private bus in Raleigh on Tuesday when the bus fell on him, Raleigh police said.

Police and emergency medical workers arrived on Kirkland Drive around 4:30 p.m., but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“This incident is currently under investigation, and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this event,” the Raleigh Police Department said in a statement. “This appears to be a tragic accident.”

The News & Observer is working to confirm the name of the man, which has not been released by police.

The Police Department referred other questions to the N.C. Department of Labor, which said only that it is investigating the accident.