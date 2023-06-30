‘Tragic accident’: Watch bodycam footage taken after NFL player’s drowning in Florida

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details surrounding the drowning death of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett on Tuesday off the west coast of Florida.

The law enforcement agency released bodycam footage of the day to show the conditions of the Destin beach, and say the the football player was not caught up in a riptide.

The Destin Fire Control District confirmed that no rip currents were present in the area where the Arkansas native, 35, reportedly drowned while on vacation. Yellow flags were flying, indicating medium hazard and moderate current conditions.

“It just seems to be a tragic accident,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden, “not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents.”

According to authorities, Mallett “began struggling while attempting to swim to a second sandbar about 150 feet offshore of the beach near Gulf Shores Drive in Destin around 2:15 p.m.”

In the dramatic bodycam clocked at 2:19 p.m., a deputy runs along the beach to another deputy while people in bathing suits stand around watching the rescue attempt off shore.

“I think they got him on the board now,” says a deputy.

Ryan Mallett, ex quarterback for the New England Patriots drowned off the west coast of Florida on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

But the former New England Patriots quarterback was “not breathing” when lifeguards pulled him out and “lifesaving measures were not successful,” officials said.

The bodycam then switches to the street, where a waiting ambulance is parked.

“The recent event in Destin ... the tragic loss of life — it’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or resident here,” Aden said, “but we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there.”

The investigation is ongoing.