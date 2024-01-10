'Tragic accident': Worker dies at Sarasota condo construction site

A construction worker died after a “tragic accident” at the Peninsula Sarasota construction site on Tuesday.

Construction crews broke ground at the site at 1300 Main Street in May. A representative from Cotton & Co., a real estate advertising agency, was not able to give details on the cause of death. Since January 2000, Gault Family Companies, the developer group behind the project, has had no prior inspection violations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Since December 2018, six people have died in Sarasota work-related incidents, according to data from OSHA.

Sam Gault, the Peninsula Sarasota developer, said the group is fully committed to maintaining OSHA safety standards and will cooperate fully with a review of the accident.

“Today, our thoughts and immediate concerns are with the family of the deceased,” Gault said in a statement. “This is a very sad day for our entire Peninsula Sarasota team.”

The Peninsula Sarasota will include two 110-foot buildings built with eight floors of residences over three floors of parking. Construction is set to complete this year.

It will include 23 residences in two buildings with prices starting at about $2.4 million, according to a news release from Coldwell Banker Realty. The units all have three bedrooms and range in size from 2,400 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

Contributing: Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

